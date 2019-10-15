Walk Around In Killer Footwear Boys, You're Going To Love These Shoes

Men, if you didn't already know this, foot wear can make or break your outfit. We've a collection of shoes that you can strut around in comfortably. There's everything from formal shoes for work to funky ones for college. Here are five shoes we think will look great on any guy.
Braided Detail Tan Cap Toe Vegan Oxfords
Love animals? Then Monkstory is your ideal brand because it creates shoes with cruelty-free leather. And what lovely shoes they offer! The braided detail adds a bit of style, so you're not wearing simple boring tan shoes. You can wear these formally and semi-formally too if you're going for an elegant brunch event. Plus, these shoes are vegan. And, which man doesn't look good wearing oxford shoes?
Handpainted Camera Sneakers
Need a sneaker you can show off in college? These hand-painted camera sneakers by Funky N Trendy are what you need then. It's the ideal way to put your casual foot forward. Funky N Trendy is known to offer trendy shoes with fun quotes and quirky designs. But we love this design because it's simple and fun all at once.
Handpainted Smoke Pipe Slip-Ons
Jolaa is another brand that's all about fun, quirky and cool designs. The hand-painted smoke pipes are such a fun design to have, and these shoes are comfortable. After all, they're slip-ons! Wear them casually everywhere you go and you will definitely be comfortable all through the day.
Solid Cut-Out Detail Lace Up Brogues
El Paso offers these cool laced brogues and we're loving it! The best bit is that you can wear these brogues semi-formally and show off how fashion-forward you really are. This pair will make you seem put-together even if you're only wearing a pair of jeans and a tee. These shoes are really going to amp up your fashion game.
Glossy Lace Tie-Up Detail Casual Shoes
Aber & Q ' believes that getting your outfit right is just like baking a cake. And, this pair of shoes speaks just that. Who wouldn't want to look cool with this navy pair? And, taking care of this pair is going to be easy-breezy. All you need to do is keep them dry and wipe them with a damp cloth when you need to clean them. Rock this pair with jeans and a simple, casual shirt and your date will definitely be impressed.
