For A Perfect Evening With Your Partner Or Family, Head To Highland!

Visited Highland a few days back on a Tuesday evening. It's a rooftop bar with an amazing rooftop view. Perfect place to be with your bunch of friends, family or loved ones and hence seating is provided accordingly. They serve some amazing craft beers. Though I'm not a beer fan, my friends tried their hefeweizen, apple cider, and American wheat beer. Starters: * Mushroom Pepper fry: A highly recommended dish from this place. Mushroom sauteed in aromatic Indian spices. Spicy and delicious. * Malai paneer: Soft and succulent paneer pieces marinated in aromatic spices and cream. It tasted good. * Shikari Murg: Smoked chicken perfectly tossed and marinated with Indian spices and served with naan. The quantity was good. Mains: * Butter chicken and Punjabi style chicken curry with jeera rice and naan. I would highly recommend butter chicken. It has mild flavours and deliciously rich gravy Desserts: * Pannacotta: Silky smooth consistency and has a perfect balance of sweetness. * Blueberry Cheesecake: Highly recommend. Had a great time there, enjoyed a lot as they had a karaoke night. Service was good.