The authentic Maharashtrian cuisine and the delightful ambience makes it a perfect place to spend some quality time with your family. The service at Maratha Samrat is fantastic. Do try the chicken thali here.
Relish Authentic Maharashtrian Food At This Baner Eatery
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
