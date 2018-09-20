Relish Authentic Maharashtrian Food At This Baner Eatery

Casual Dining

Maratha Samrat

Baner, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Montvert Zenith Building, Opp. Kundan Garden, Baner Road, Baner, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

The authentic Maharashtrian cuisine and the delightful ambience makes it a perfect place to spend some quality time with your family. The service at Maratha Samrat is fantastic. Do try the chicken thali here.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

