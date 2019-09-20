Desserts For Every Mood Only At Westin!

For my first blogging event, I visited Daily Treats as they were hosting an amazing desert making masterclass. All credits to the very quirky Chef Selvaraj M and his credible pastry-making skills which just wowed us. Got to eat some amazing lemon curd tarts, chocolate truffles, mojito truffles, macaroons, banoffee filled tart was to die for. I was even impressed with there racy filling of cheese and mixed veggies. The deserts there are probably one of the best I've had in Pune. They also serve some lip-smacking appetizers. For me, I just love food so it was pure bliss. Just a small highlight below as a word of precaution that has to go with the chef's request. Important Tip : Chocolate in any kind of cooking should always be used in the purest form and not compound form! Fat, cocoa butter, sugar this mixed composition is called compound.❌ While the purest form of chocolate comes from cocoa pods.✔️ Buy any brand, just it should not be called "compound chocolate". Do visit.
