Looking for a suave outfit to slay work in style? Head to these stores in Pune to shop for formal wear for women.
Ladies, Look Your Best At Work With Office Wear From These Stores In Pune
The Melon Store
The best part of women’s formal clothing is that it doesn’t restrict to shirts and pants. If you're one to wear a crisp cotton kurti to work, you'll find work wear kurtis at the Melon Store in Wanowrie. The store has a huge collection of simple kurtis for women starting at INR 600.
AND
A label by designer Anita Dongre, AND is a reputed brand for women’s formal clothing. The store has chic pants, shirts, skirts and dresses in their collection. Since stripes are pretty much in trend, you can shop for striped shirts from here starting at INR 1000. The store also has a number of accessories apt for work wear.
Cupid
Located on Bhandarkar road, Cupid has a decent collection for women’s fashion. You can find a number of cool shirts, dresses, pants, leggings, kurtis and more at this store. The prices here for a basic shirt start at INR 600. Along with formal, the store has a good collection of casual and party wear too.
Kayra Fashion
Ladies working in Kharadi, if you ever have a fashion emergency, head to Kayra Fashion near to Sweets India. The store has a crisp collection of your formal wear. You can find simple one pieces, shirts, skirts, pants and more starting at INR 600. The store majorly specialises in party wear for women and is definitely worth a visit.
Red Saffron Women Wear
Looking for simple Indo-Western to wear to work? Head to Red Saffron Women’s Wear on NIBM Road. The store has a vast collection of daily wear salwar kameez, simple kurtis, shirts, pants and leggings for women. The prices here start at INR 500 for a very simple kurti. If you are looking for some nice scarves, you can find that as well over here.
Cloth In
Find cute polka dot tops, shirts and dresses at the Cloth In store. This store specialises in party wear however, you can still find some really stylish shirts, tops and skirts with them. The store also has a good collection of one pieces that you could wear to work. Along with women’s clothing, the store also has a men's formal and casual clothing collection too. The prices here start from INR 400.
Siisa Women's Wear
If you are looking for places to shop for formal wear on Laxmi Road, head to Siisa Women's Wear. The simple store has anything and everything for women starting at as cheap as INR 200. You will find salwar kameez, kurtis, shirts and leggings over here.
Shoppers Stop
Find multiple options to choose from at the Shoppers Stop outlet in Shivaji Nagar. The store has a wide set of brands in women’s formal clothing. You can find shirts, suits, blazers, pants starting at INR 500. Along with clothing you can also find bags, shoes, accessories to add to your formal looks.
Masculus D'Marge
Head to Masculus D’Marge to select from a wide range of tops, shirts, skirts and pants. At this store, you will majorly come across tops that you can wear to work. The store is also reputed for casual wear for men. The prices here start at INR 300.
Lilac Ladies Boutique
Get your hands on florals, prints, striped, solids and all possible designs from Lilac Ladies Boutique in Pashan. With them, you will find a good range of tops and shirts. However, the store specialises in dresses for both formal as well as casual wear. The store also has accessories like earrings and amulets. The prices here start at INR 500.
