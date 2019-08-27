Stay Contemporary & Traditional: This Label's Sarees Are For Millennials Who Love Balance

Indian ethnic wear has a charm of its own, no? And, nothing beats a beautifully draped saree. Started in 2015, ForSarees started with the love and appreciation for Indian handloom. Keeping this mind, ForSarees endeavoured on the journey to bring handloom sarees to modern saree lovers who can’t visit an exhibition all the time. They also work with fusion looms for their younger target audience.

In their collection you’ll see traditional designs that are represented in a modern and contemporary way. They specialise in beautiful handcrafted silk and cotton silk sarees that are fit for all occasions and seasons. You can also find a great range of dupattas and blouse fabrics. Not just that, they have a unique collection of German silver jewellery that consists of earrings and necklaces. For daily wear, we love their collection of cotton sarees starting at INR 1,950 that are made by artists from Shantiniketan - the land of Rabindranath Tagore. For a more traditional night out you can check out their silk sarees starting at INR 3,500. You can pair them up with beautiful blouse fabrics starting at INR 400. So when we say that it’s a one stop destination for all things ethnic, we aren’t joking. Check it out for yourself and let us know what you chose!