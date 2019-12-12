From Delish Food To Amazing Drinks! Hoppipola Has It All

This place is a casual hang out and chilled out place in Aundh. Honestly speaking this place is quite a hit amongst youngsters! Quirky and pretty interiors with outdoor seating. While sipping onto some good drinks along with food and of course the background music sets up for the perfect mood. They also have really interesting and quirky presented drinks. Keep a lookout for their special deals as well. So from the drinks, personally liked the Long Island Ice Freeze and Orangepiroskha. As much as the ambience is pretty light, they have a vast menu catering to every type of crowd. So we started with their Veg Caesar salad which was quite a healthy decent option which was filled with fresh vegetables, cheese, croutons. Then moving over, had tried Peri-Peri Cheese Ling which was crispy, slight spicy french fries tossed with sauce. From the starters here is a glimpse of what we tried: ▪Paneer Chilly-Paneer chunks sauteed in spices topped in a flavorful sauce. This is the perfect pick for an appetizing appetizer in veg! ▪Chicken Trilogy and Pepper Garlic Lolly- These two dishes were just so succulent and tasty. Anyone would be craving for a pizza after having some drinks and starters. So had tried Jerk Chicken Thin Crust Pizza. The overall taste was good enough and the amount of seasoning, toppings and chicken pieces were decent enough. Then coming to the main course, went ahead with Thai Green Curry Veg. It was full of flavours and simple enough, loved the taste.!! The entire meal ended on a sweet note with their Slice of Brownie with Ice cream and Churros with Chocolate Sauce. So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. Overall had a good experience. This is a great place to hang out, party and chill out with friends.