From Spinach Corn Sandwich To Rasmalai Smoothie, This Cosy Cafe Has It All

Cafes

Fresca Deli

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhakti Apartment, Shop 8, Near Konark Campus, Viman Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

What does your perfect time with friends or even on a date include? Good coffee, great food, delicious smoothies, a warm ambience, and courteous service along with some great board games. Well, guess what? Fresca Deli has it all. A cosy little cafe tucked in the bylane next to Queen's Land Society, Fresca Deli has a wide variety of scrumptious sandwiches, burgers, and wraps which go best with a number of smoothies, slushies, and coffee. The highlight of this cafe is, however, their sweet staff who always have a warm smile while serving you and are well-versed with the whole menu. They are also offering a flat 20% off on the entire bill which also makes this cafe budget-friendly. Fresca Deli also has a number of board games such as chess, snakes and ladders, UNO, jenga, and more to ensure that you're never 'bored'. If you are an introvert, not a problem. This cafe also has a number of books (majorly from teenage reads) for you to have a quiet and interesting evening.

What Could Be Better?

Honestly, there is nothing that one would want to change about this cafe, but on a personal note, it would be interesting if they would have a few more options when it comes to the books, and also if they could add a few salads and soups to the menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, and Pets.

