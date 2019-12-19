From Spinach Corn Sandwich To Rasmalai Smoothie, This Cosy Cafe Has It All

What does your perfect time with friends or even on a date include? Good coffee, great food, delicious smoothies, a warm ambience, and courteous service along with some great board games. Well, guess what? Fresca Deli has it all. A cosy little cafe tucked in the bylane next to Queen's Land Society, Fresca Deli has a wide variety of scrumptious sandwiches, burgers, and wraps which go best with a number of smoothies, slushies, and coffee. The highlight of this cafe is, however, their sweet staff who always have a warm smile while serving you and are well-versed with the whole menu. They are also offering a flat 20% off on the entire bill which also makes this cafe budget-friendly. Fresca Deli also has a number of board games such as chess, snakes and ladders, UNO, jenga, and more to ensure that you're never 'bored'. If you are an introvert, not a problem. This cafe also has a number of books (majorly from teenage reads) for you to have a quiet and interesting evening.