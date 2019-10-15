Treat Yourself To The Yum Healthy Food At This Restaurant In Viman Nagar!

I visited Novotel this Saturday. They are going to launch their new restaurant named Fuzion in which they have a menu like to eat healthily and drink more. They have a different menu in which there are so many drinks with all the eatables. I had Sula wine as a welcome drink. I had quinoa salads with flax seeds with guava juice which was infused with chilli. I had dosa waffle, coconut chilli cream, choco chips and berry compote in the main course with kaapi and multigrain tart with plum tomato shot. The menu is healthy that you can enjoy your food being healthy too. In desserts, I had chilli infused brownie and it was savage to the mouth. I felt that chilli flavour in every bite of brownie. The place is peaceful and beautiful. Do visit for healthy food and so many drinks💞