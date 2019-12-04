This New Swanky Club In NIBM Is Keeping Everyone On Their Toes!

Looking for a new place to party? Pune is a city full of great bars and pubs to bring the night down and any new addition is always exciting to explore. Gabriella is a swanky new club that has opened up on NIBM Road near Dorabjee Mall.

Unlike any other bar in the area, Gabriella has an open vibe to it that makes the club look really grand. With golden lights, high rise tables and extravagant interiors, this club will surely make you feel like royalty while you are in "good spirits". You can opt to sit at the bar or book yourself one of their tables. The club also has a spacious dance floor with a DJ booth.

Coming to the food, Gabriella serves finger food as well as some of our favourite North Indian, Chinese and Continental dishes. We would highly recommend the Gabriella tikka which is one of their specialities and is priced at INR 320. This dish consists of succulent morsels of chicken that are marinated in a yoghurt mix and then char grilled. If you are a vegetarian then their dasi ke kebab (INR 360) is a must try too. These are hung curd kebabs that are deep friend and garnished perfectly. Coming to their cocktails, they have some classics as well as some in-house specials. If you are looking for a strong cocktail that is sure to give you that strong hit then definitely try their 'hard to love' cocktail priced at INR 399 that comes with three different types of white spirits infused with triple sec, lime juice and a hint of orange juice. We would also recommend their 'green wedding' ( INR 399) that is made of tequila, raw mango crush and lime.

A meal for two here would cost you INR 1,500 including alcohol.

