Ride A Roller Coaster Or Just Shoot Your Opponent: This Gaming Zone Has It All

If you live in or near Dhanori and are looking for a place you can go game at, head to Goodwill Square Mall for a good time with VRs, XBox and PlayStation games. Located on the second floor of the mall, you'll find Gaming Zone that has selected games and promises to help bust your stress. The arcade is not huge compared to other places in town. The major attraction here is VR gaming area, which is a dimly lit place. The VR game is a roller coaster game that obviously gives you the feels of being in the ride. It's not a game for the weak hearts. The pricing for this game is INR 100 for an hour. In total the gaming arcade has around six games including a bike racing game and a car racing game. You can avail both of them at INR 100 in a combined package. They also have a PlayStation with a number of games on it. You can get your whole squad and hold a battle over here. The games on the PlayStation are priced at INR 50 per hour. If you are that person who loves chocolates, they also have a claw machine that is filled with chocolates. You can try your luck and go back with bags filled with all sorts of chocolates. There's kids play area too with small plastic slides, rocking horse, ball-pools. Luckily enough, the kids play area is separated with small wooden fences.