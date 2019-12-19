Get A Cocktail Deal At This Open-Air Bar In Baner

Yes, it's chilly to be sitting out and sipping cocktails, but when you have a night view of cars whizzing past on Baner Main Road... Who's complaining? Son of a Gun is Baner's newest space to drink at. On the second floor of Primrose Mall, it has an al fresco and an indoor seating arrangement. We've obviously chosen the former and are relying on our jackets to keep us warm. We like the Whisky Sour, but the Tom Collins is average. But, they have a 1 + 1 cocktail deal at the moment. So you're just paying for one. The bar has mostly classic cocktails, but we suggest sticking to your rum and coke. The menu is loaded with mostly finger food, which is honestly a smarter move. Because who eats mains when you're out drinking on a weekend? Vegetarians can opt for onion rings, loaded potato skins and a host of Tex-Mex, tandoori options. Non-vegetarians, the Sichuan chilly fish and Mongolian barbecue chicken Satay isn't a bad bet, but we recommend sticking to the kebabs. The chicken banjara kebab is what we'd order when we come back for the view! The space is pretty too, with a ceiling full of Edison light bulbs and wooden seating. It gets a bit cowboy-ish and has a rifle gun for a door handle that leads you in where the bar is long, all wood and looks quite classy.