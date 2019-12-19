Massive Buffet Spread At Café Blu

Had been here for Buffet and I was amazed by the massive spread on offer. Food of various cuisines and a special dessert section is what makes Cafe Blu special. You need to have a strategy on how to go about this buffet or you can miss the best stuff. I went heavy on the starters, had a little bit of the main course and then went heavy on the desserts. it was one of the most perfect buffets I've been to. you really can't get enough. Be sure to check out the pics as can't recall all the food I had. Highly Recommended.