I love all the products of Mamaearth and the ubtan face wash is my favourite for daily use. It is made with turmeric and saffron and gives my face a glowing effect and makes it radiant. It helps in removing tan and dead skin and deeply cleanses my skin. A magical product indeed. Their C3 Face Mask is also very good. Makes my skin soft, supple and keeps it free from pimples and blackheads. Their products are natural and toxin-free. I have started using it regularly. Bye, Bye Blemishes face cream is very effective & helps remove all blemishes and pigmentations. Looking forward to trying out their other products for hair care. Delivery is very quick and we can track delivery status.
Get Instant Glow With Mamaearth Natural Products!
