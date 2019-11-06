Have you been considering exploring your hidden talent of drawing and painting? We suggest you give it a try, because it’s never too late! We’re here to help you with this list of the best art classes in Pune that you can sign up at. Bookmark this for future reference.
Make Art: Get Creative At These Art Classes In Pune
Have you been considering exploring your hidden talent of drawing and painting? We suggest you give it a try, because it’s never too late! We’re here to help you with this list of the best art classes in Pune that you can sign up at. Bookmark this for future reference.
Motif Art & Design Academy
Located on Tilak Road, these art classes are one of the most popular ones in Pune. You can not only sign up for their hobby classes, but also explore your hand at some of the certified courses in art, design and even architecture. Under the hobby classes they offer different courses like advance drawing, poster colour painting, oil painting, and much more. The minimum duration of a course here is 3 months.
Studio Art Zone
This studio on Bhandarkar Road is a platform for anyone who is interested in honing their art skill, or learning a new one. They offer courses like paper quilling, origami, paper art, paper mache and much more. In fact, they have over 7 art courses to choose from! They even conduct regular workshops for both adults and kids. They also organise annual exhibitions where all the students get a chance to display their work.
Studio Gaya3
This is a space known to promote art through classes, workshops and retreats. Located in Karve Nagar, this is a studio that conducts a variety of workshops every now and then, for beginners and pros alike. You can learn everything from dot art and oil painting to Madhubani painting and even knife painting.
Creatology Art Studio
This studio in Guruwar Peth promotes art forms that are lesser known. They conduct a variety of workshops every month and you can choose to sign up for workshops ranging from dot mandala and one stroke painting to acrylic pouring and decoupage.
Grafiti Expressions Drawing Art Institute
Grafiti Expressions Drawing Art Institute is located in Pimple Saudagar, and is known for providing courses in drawing, handwriting, dry pastel painting, Warli painting, canvas painting, tile painting, copper painting and much more. The courses are divided into both basic and advanced, depending upon the skill level of the student.
