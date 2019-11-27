Get Your Evening Plans Sorted At This Place Over Some Appetizing Food & Drinks

Located in Phoenix Mall, Makaza has both indoor and outdoor seating which can cater to both large and small groups. Evening sorted over here along with friends or loved ones over some good food and amazing background music being played. They serve some scrumptious food dishes which will satisfy your taste-buds. So we started with a few drinks, here they have a wide variety of drinks which was good enough. From the drinks, we had tried Pine Passion, Makaza Lust, The Blossom and Its Got to be Makaza. Personally liked the Makaza Lust and Pine Passion, it was just perfect. All the drinks they served was made so perfectly with the right amount of alcohol and other ingredients. Chef Abbro had actually given us the descriptions of each dish. Honestly, each dish prepared by Chef Abbro basically aimed to provide a wholesome 'culinary experience'.We had the good fortune of meeting him and conversing with him. Moving over to the starters and main course here is a glimpse of what I had ordered: ▪Veg Exotica Toss Pizza: This pizza recipe was made with the combination of delicious veggies and cheese, presented quite well ▪Makaza Special Soup Veg/ Chicken-Chef special soup. With winter vibes all around, what could be better than a bowl of comforting soup! ▪Soya Basil Chilli and Chicken Sesame Skewers-The taste of both the dishes were good enough. The skewers were coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried. Loved the taste ▪Charcoal Roast Chicken-Subtly smoky, delightfully delicious and succulent chicken. The taste was quite good. ▪Zafrani Gobi Musallam-The whole cauliflower was lightly blanched and drenched with luscious spices. Something quite different I tried after ages. ▪Chicken Kothe Momos-They were lightly pan-fried and served with a chutney. I loved the crusty dumpling and it had decent amount of chicken filling. The rest of the dish which I had ordered was scrumptious and cooked with perfection, well garnished! Desserts are to die for here! There is a saying that a place is no good if the desserts are not a standout! We had Old Dark Monk and I Love The Makaza. Honestly, both the desserts were totally delicious. Food was good enough even though the price is a bit on the higher side. This is worth one time visit honestly if you wish to gorge onto something delicious and relax with your BAE over here after a tiring day. You can head to the place to enjoy your meal with your friends and colleagues.