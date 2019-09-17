Who knew bacon went so well with pancakes? Then again, bacon is so versatile it goes well with everything. And even better on its own. The Pancake Saddlebags at FC Social comprises of two nicely portioned pancakes interspersed with chicken sausages and crisp bacon slices. Add sunny side up eggs and you have the whole package. So what's your favourite breakfast?
Get Your Share Of The Best Meat Overloaded Pancakes Here!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On FC Road Social
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)