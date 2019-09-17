Get Your Share Of The Best Meat Overloaded Pancakes Here!

Bars

FC Road Social

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cello Platina, 1st Floor, 101, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Who knew bacon went so well with pancakes? Then again, bacon is so versatile it goes well with everything. And even better on its own. The Pancake Saddlebags at FC Social comprises of two nicely portioned pancakes interspersed with chicken sausages and crisp bacon slices. Add sunny side up eggs and you have the whole package. So what's your favourite breakfast?

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

