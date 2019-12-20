Kinki is an amazing outlet. It offers some amazing cocktails and drinks! • Molecular mixology is the process of creating cocktails using the equipment and techniques of molecular gastronomy 1. The zen green tea - matcha green tea, vodka & sake served in a boat dish glass which is pretty extraordinary! The spoon in the middle has green tea caviar. 2. Prawn Tempura the dish is dipped into the various texture of soya sauce & pickle. All the sushis here are served with a set of 3 sauces - chilli flake, hot chilli & sweet chilli. • PS everything they prepare is from scratch and super super healthy because they've found amazing replacements for MSG (Ajinomoto).
Fond Of Fancy Drinks? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Twisty Cocktails!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae
