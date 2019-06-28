Get Twirl-Worthy Lehengas Starting At INR 2000 From These Stores In Pune

If dressing up for a sangeet is a big deal for you but you have a tight budget, then you have to check out Shri Arihant store on Laxmi Road. Located in the by lane next to JaiHind, this store is a heaven for budget shopping of extravagant clothes. Over here, you will find a number of ghagras in plains, solids, patterns, zardozi and various other styles. The prices of ghagras at this place starts from INR 1900. The best part is you can get a designer tunic dress from here starting at INR 1500 and max up to INR 7500.

