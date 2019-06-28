Get Twirl-Worthy Lehengas Starting At INR 2000 From These Stores In Pune

On a budget but need a fab lehenga for your BFF’s wedding? Head to these stores on Laxmi road and stack your wardrobe with lehengas starting at INR 2000. From pastels to sequinned, these stores have all that you need to stand-out as a bridesmaid.
Petals
Located opposite to Common Wealth Building, this store has a reputation for its massive collection of ghagras. The store is divided into two parts and has a lot of options to choose from. There are multiple coloured options in the same kind of designs which spoils you for choices. A simple lehenga from here will cost you INR 2000 and goes upwards depending upon your choice. If not a ghagra, you can still get an elaborate kurti, a full size anarkali and other options starting at the same price.
Dressline
A humble and simple store, Dressline has an exquisite collection of lehengas. The store has various options in prints, glitter, embroidery, sequins and all possible varieties that you can think of. They have vibrant colours and designs available with them starting from INR 1900. The store also has a good collection of everyday wear kurtis and salwar kameez for women starting at INR 700.
Shri Arihant
If dressing up for a sangeet is a big deal for you but you have a tight budget, then you have to check out Shri Arihant store on Laxmi Road. Located in the by lane next to JaiHind, this store is a heaven for budget shopping of extravagant clothes. Over here, you will find a number of ghagras in plains, solids, patterns, zardozi and various other styles. The prices of ghagras at this place starts from INR 1900. The best part is you can get a designer tunic dress from here starting at INR 1500 and max up to INR 7500.
Kalash Designers
A hub for readymade clothing in women’s fashion, Kalash Designers is a one-stop-shop for all wedding related clothing. The store has a huge collection of simple as well as jazzy lehengas. Their collection’s prices start from INR 1800 and goes up depending upon your choices. They also have a number of options in western wear. They have readymade as well as ready-to-stitch dress pieces as well.
Kushali Designers
Next to Petals store on Laxmi Road, this store is also a hub for all kinds of traditional clothing for women. They have dress materials, readymade suits and sarees and also selected western outfits. The store has a huge collection of ghagras starting at INR 2000.
