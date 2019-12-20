Old Is Gold: Stay Warm With Crafted Ghondadis From This Store On FC Road

With temperatures on a downward spiral, we have already started prepping for winter. While rains have dampened our spirits, the onset of winter has made us scout for warmers, throws, blankets and a lot more. Head to Ghondadi on FC Road where you will find handspun ghondadis, which are essentially traditional blankets, essentially worn by shepherds that are made of wool. Retaining the traditional weaving expertise, the homegrown brand has artisans who specially handcraft these pieces. Ethnic in design and extremely comfortable, these are manufactured by the last generation of 'lalakaars'. Keep yourself warm this winter with ghondadi blankets that start at INR 1,850. The other varieties that are available are Sumbran and Malhar traditional ghondadis. If you are into yoga and meditation, we suggest you use the pure cotton ghondadis that help you regulate the energy and temperature of the body. The pure cotton piece will cost you approximately INR 2,150, while the simple two-piece puja asan costs you around INR 950. Did you know they also have a website where they launch their latest collections? Soon, they are launching premium floor wool collection as well as southern wool collection. Not just that, they also will launch Rewad- premium room decor collection. All we can say after checking out their collection is that it is classy, rustic and very earthy. The raw appeal that these pieces have simply make them timeless.