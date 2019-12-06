Say Goodbye To All Your Gifitng Dilemmas At This Store In Viman Nagar

Are you also always confused about what to gift your loved ones just like us? With so many options available all around the city, it can get super confusing making your pick. Which is why when we discovered Gifts N More we are pleasantly happy and relieved. Located only a few shops away from Khalsa Diary in Viman Nagar, this gifting and souvenir store stocks up on everything that can make your loved ones feel special.

From beautiful handcrafted articles to wall hangings, porcelain show pieces, mugs, key chains, soft toys, jewellery and much more - you can find something for everyone here. We personally love their collection of handicrafts and show pieces. You can find beautiful Buddha and Ganesh statues made of clay starting at INR 350 only that can be perfect for a house warming present. If you are looking for some quirky curios for your friends then check out their collection of mugs and key chains starting at INR 150. You can find them with different and quirky patterns, designs and quotes. If you are looking for something for children, you can select from their collection of soft toys and board games starting at INR 250. The store also has greeting cards for possibly all occasions and they offer gift wrapping services too.