Work To Party: This Store Will Get Your Wardrobe Sorted Without Ripping You Off

We are sure everyone loves to dress up fancy but spending big bucks on clothes that you might not wear more than once doesn't sound fair right? This small store in Pimpri takes care of all your affordable party wear needs. Located in Sai Chowk, Girl's Virus is a boutique that stocks up on tops, tunics, dresses, denims and much more at very reasonable rates.

Spotting this shop is not going to be a difficult task as the store has several pieces on display right at the entry. Upon entering, you can find something for everyone. We went through their collection of party wear that included col shoulder tops, high-low tunics, midi dresses, evening gowns and indo-western wear that are suitable for any occasions. The starting range at this store is INR 300 and goes up to a few thousands. You can team up your top with a bottom wear from the same store as they have skirts, trousers, jeggings and much more starting at only INR 500. Apart from party wear, you can also find ladies shirts and t-shirts for work wear and daily use starting at INR 200. Girl's Virus has stacks and stacks of different designs and colours that will surely give you a lot of options to choose from.