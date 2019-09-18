Get All Things Shimmery At This Store In Season’s Mall!

Ladies in the house! Stock-up on good quality makeup essentials from Glitter in Seasons mall. Along with makeup this store is a one-stop-shop for all kind of accessories that are hand picked, just for you.



Located on the second floor of Seasons, Glitter offers some cool makeup essentials such as nail paints, foundation, removers and much more. The store also has its shelves stacked with some beautiful hand bags, wallets, shoes and even jewellery. You will find numerous shades when it comes to nail paints. And as the name suggests, they also have a good collection of glittering nail paints. These nail paints start at INR 350 for a bottle.

When it comes to bags, they have some everyday use, simple and practical handbags. Most of these bags are available in vegan leather, cloth and other materials. If you are looking for some cool bags to carry with you for your next pub-hop, you could find them here too. There are a number of these bags that have sequin and the obvious, glitter. They also have some cool traditional potlis and clutches that start at INR 300.

When it comes to jewellery, since silver is pretty much in trend, most of their collection is dominated by it. You will find rings, earrings, amulets and much more.If you are a fan of tribal jewellery, they have a large collection of that too with them. The prices for their jewellery starts from as cheap as INR 50. So if you are looking to add some new items to your collection of knick-knacks, then check out this store and let us know what you think!