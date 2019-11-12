With Quirky Interiors & Killer Food, This Restaurant Surely Never Disappoints!

Casual Dining

Hippie@Heart

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

‭870/7, Ground Floor, Beside HDFC Bank, Old Canal Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

A chillax place. Hippie@Heart is all dolled up with quirky interior and vibrant colours. I love such places when it comes to chilling with my friends. The place has a lively vibe and great music too. Food is the best part about hippie. Their mac n cheese is the best in town I would say. They have a huge karari roti which is a great and healthy substitute for the traditional masala papad. They have mead ( substitute for a beer) in different flavours too. Service is quick and staff is super friendly.

What Could Be Better?

✌️

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

