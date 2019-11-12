With Quirky Interiors & Killer Food, This Restaurant Surely Never Disappoints!

A chillax place. Hippie@Heart is all dolled up with quirky interior and vibrant colours. I love such places when it comes to chilling with my friends. The place has a lively vibe and great music too. Food is the best part about hippie. Their mac n cheese is the best in town I would say. They have a huge karari roti which is a great and healthy substitute for the traditional masala papad. They have mead ( substitute for a beer) in different flavours too. Service is quick and staff is super friendly.