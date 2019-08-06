This Boutique In Karve Nagar Has An Amazing Monsoon Sale That You Shouldn't Miss

Whether it is a short kurti or a handcrafted sling, you will love the collection at Golden Petals in Karve Nagar. The cherry on the cake is that they are hosting a monsoon sale and here is your chance to amp up your wardrobe and accessory game with lovely merchandise. The boutique is situated in the heart of Karve Nagar and is known for its deals and offers. The monsoon sale has a variety of garments, accessories, cosmetics and gift articles. You will also find palazzos, leggings, patialas and much more. Pick out a top and match it with a crushed long skirt to create the perfect Indo-western boho look. Embrace an easy-breezy style with the comfy printed kurtas. Confused as to what to wear at work? You will absolutely fall for they rayon short kurtis with heavy thread work. While these pieces are not very fancy, they are perfect for your office wardrobe. You will love their bag collection. From printed fabric wallets to ikat slings, designer clutches to totes with detachable strap pouches, the accessories are amazing and have Indian prints. If you are flaunting your favourite saree, pair it up with one of their designer clutches. Drop by to check out chunky jewellery, other stylish apparels and much more. If you want to spoil your sister or mother, then buy kurtas for them in bulk and avail attractive offers.