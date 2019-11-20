With Chill Vibes & Amazing Quick Bites, German Bakery Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

German bakery wunderbar is definitely a place to hang out with your friends. It's just perfect! This place has young vibe and chilling ambience. You will love the place and food and quick bites are worth trying. They have amazing pastries and shakes which will make you say WOW Do try their omelettes and fish and chips. They both are my all time favorites. Pizza is thin crust and full of toppings. Their prawns Oriental style starter is also a great preparation to try. Go their for a lovely experience and good food