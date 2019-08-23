Good Old Cassata Reinvented By Huber & Holly

If you are a 90s kid, you know how precious Cassata ice cream is. The colourful ice cream that comes with layers of different ice creams in the semi-circle form. Not only the ice cream, but it also has cake and nuts. As a child, I used to be very fascinated with all the colours. It almost felt like a rainbow. Huber and Holly recreated this memory and reinvented the Cassata and have named it as a rainbow. It’s just like the name, very colourful. Unicorn fan? They have Unicorn Ice cream. It has just everything. The mix berry Icecream is amazing. It has a lot of fun surprises inside. It has berries, brownies, caramel, macaroons, jelly, butterscotch balls and just so many other things. The best apart about Huber and Holly is that it’s completely vegetarian. Their ice creams are very creamy and rich in quality. They have a variety of combinations and some unique flavours like salted caramel!