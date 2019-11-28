Step Into This Outlet For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Visited Hunger Lust place a few days ago with friends . It’s located opposite to Karishma Society Entrance Gate near Kothrud . It’s in the heart of the city and the crowd there is very good. They have a outdoor seating and their menu has variety to choose from. I ordered 1) White Sauce Pasta - It was very good and was cooked to perfection. The cheese was perfectly melted and the pasta was lip smacking. 2) Paneer Makhani Pizza - It was good to taste and baked well. 3) Cheese Toast Sandwich - It was also great and the presentation was also good. 4) Bubble gum Mocktail 5) Citrus Blue Mocktail 6) Veg Maharaja Burger - It was good to taste but little spicy. 7) Mexican Nachos - They were the best . The staff here is also friendly. Overall, the cafe is great with a pretty decor and fab food!