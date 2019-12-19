Head Over To This Store In Koregaon Park For All Things Shiny!

If you are someone who loves collecting exquisite crystals and silver jewellery then this store in Koregaon Park is going to blow your mind. Tucked inside a building in lane 5A, Goodluck Stones has one of the largest collections of crystals in Pune. From rings and pendants to earrings and necklaces, you can find a ton of options to choose from. They have different stones and crystals from all over the world and all their jewellery comes in silver. If requested they can also customise your jewellery according to a design of your choice.

The store is run by a family of brothers from the UAE and they design their jewellery in-house. The service at this store is great as they don’t hassle you to buy something!(we all know how annoying that is sometimes). They import their crystals and stones from different countries and then put them together right here in Pune. Not just that, if requested they will also help you choose a crystal based on your zodiac signs!

Their rings start as cheap as INR 400 and go up to a whopping INR 10,000 depending on the crystal and the size of the ring (get some unique engagement ring ideas from here!). If you are looking to pick up souvenirs from Pune for your loved ones, you can also choose from their collection of pendants starting at INR 50.

If you are in search of a jewellery store that is unique and a class apart from other options in the city, you should definitely drop by Goodluck Stones and experience personal shopping on a different level!