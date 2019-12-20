Watch Out For This Restaurant In Baner For Amazing Street Style Food & More!

Honestly, Flavours Street serves delectable pocket-friendly food which cannot be missed! The ambience is quite vibrant with a street kinda vibe to it and of-course decent background music being played. The food options, are plentiful – Pizza, Pasta, Quick Bites, Maggi, Sandwich, Pav Bhaji, Mocktails, Juice and Shakes. There are few dishes which are so good at some places that spread from word of mouth and I heard about Chocolate Toast and Jamun Shots being served over here. You just can't resist the taste of Flavors Chocolate Toast and it is the USP of this place. With every bite, you will understand why the chocolate toast is worth having. Heads up for Penne Pasta in Pink Sauce, it is just way too delicious beyond your imagination. The creamy and tangy flavour in the pasta is so satisfying to your taste buds. Moving over to the Pahadi Cheese Grill Toast, nothing is more comforting than a grilled cheese sandwich. Then the Grilled Herb Veg as well Overloaded Exotic Veg Pizza was decent enough with a fair amount of veggies along with cheese. The Big Nachos loaded with a good amount of veggies and other ingredients were crunchy and tasty. Last but not the least Butter Pav Bhaji and Masala Pav, both the dishes were scrumptious and cooked with perfection. The Mocktails such as Blue Heaven, Fresh Mint Mojito and Strawberry Mojito were quite good and refreshing! So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. Overall, the place justifies your experience and is a great junction to come with your friends and spend time over some good food.