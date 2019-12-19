Got A Party? Dial Up This Home-Chef For Persian Food At Your Doorstep

Khada biryani, smoked fish tikka, chicken tikkas kebabs, green chicken sysme- you can have it all delivered at your doorstep by Persian Delights. How you ask? Dial up this home-chef platform which will cater to your tastebuds and satiate your hunger with their Persian and chicken delicacies. We found several types of chicken tikka kebabs such as smoked meat, sysme, butter chicken, Hydrabadi spice in their menu starting at INR 375 for 500 gram. Depending on the availability, you can also order for fish dishes such as fish tikkas, fries and grilled fillets. We loved their khada biryani which had authentic flavour and smokey succulent meat in it. Biryani lovers can also find other types of biryani in their menu starting at INR 450 for half kg. Minimum requirement of order is at least half kg. Hence, we suggest you call up your gang before digging in and enjoy the meal together. If you are hosting a last-minute get-together or a hurried party, we suggest you give them a call and sit back and relax while they handle the food department. Photo credits: Team Persian Delights