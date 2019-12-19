Sweet Cravings? Gorge On Some Authentic Gourmet kheer At Lkd!

Visited here for having different types of kheer. The La kheer Deli serves rich gourmet kheer. The delicious rice pudding will give you a craving of LKD again and again. • Following are the kheers served by them : 1) Coupe Gulkand Kheer 2) Coupe Dry fruits Kheer 3) Coupe Brownie Kheer 4) Coupe Nutrllorea Kheer 5) Coupe Mocha Kheer 6) Coupe Blackcurrent Kheer 7) Coupe Aam Kheer (Seasonal) 8) Coupe Strawberry Kheer (Seasonal) • Recommendations by me are : - All the kheers. Yes, you should try all the kheers served by them. Because each and every Kheer has a unforgettable & mouthwatering taste. They provide the rich gourmet kheers from freshly sourced ingredients. And after eating every Kheer they do provide seeds to plant. And a very good chain started by them is, EAT KHEER || PLANT TREES || REPEAT. I really loved this idea. And the staff was also so friendly and very kind.