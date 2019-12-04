Relish Amazing Delicacies Along With A Pretty Decor At The Fort Kitchen!

The Fort Bar & Kitchen: A newly started restaurant in Hadapsar, has its own charm. The main theme here is of fort set up. The ambience has the traditional touch to it and at the same time, one can spend some chill time here with their friends and family. Also, they have inner and outer seating arrangements and as per your preference, you can relish your food wherever you are comfortable. You can enjoy the sunset while sipping some drinks by seating in the outer area. Staff is courteous and the service provided by them is prompt. Coming back to what Foodiesoulmates hogged on- Soups, 1. Murg badami shorba: Rich chicken broth, with shredded chicken and almonds in it. I recommend you to try this. 2. Broccoli and walnut chowder- Thick broth of broccoli and walnut blend with dry fruits. Superb to taste. Appetizers, 1. Basil and pudina chicken tikka- Tender chicken with a hint of basil and mint at every bite. Loved it! 2. Paneer ka shola: Soft and juicy paneer was grilled with a mixture of spices. I had smoky flavour so it was more enjoyable. 3. Murg matkewala: This was the star appetizer. Succulent chicken chunks were cooked in rich spices and cheese. And served in the clay pot. The creamy and cheesy texture was relished thoroughly. Do try it guys. 4. Mushroom on toast: Another great appetizer to nibble on. Heavily topped mushrooms with a generous amount of cheese on bread which was crisped up to perfection. 5. Chicken teriyaki: Soft chicken chunks were cooked in a delish sauce with ample veggies which was rich in taste. The sauce which it was cooked in it elevated the taste of the dish as a whole. 6. Beer battered prawns: Juicy prawns coated with beer-battered and fried to perfection, was the highlight dish of lunch. You guys need to try this out. 7. Chicken wings: Wings were huge, but the sauce which was cooked tickled my taste buds. 8. Fish and chips: Fish was fried to perfection and had a crispy texture. The dip which was served along with it went very well with it. Fries were also served with it. Loved it. Mains- 1. Paneer chop masaladraki: Soft paneer cooked in the melange of spices. It had a smooth texture and best for vegetarians. 2. Jhinga masala: Juicy prawns cooked to perfection. Curry had a thick consistency and was very flavoursome. Seafood lover, you must try this. 3. Thai curry with parsley buttered rice: Flavourful rice cooked in a generous amount of Parsley and a good amount of spices and is relished more when had with traditional style Thai curry. 4. Chicken and mushroom noodles: The authentic style noodles cooked in ample of veggies. It is topped with nuts and chilli flakes. Desserts, 1. Shahi tukda: This Hyderabadi delicacy which is served here is totally win here. The bread is fried to perfection and is soaked in milk (rabdi), sugar syrup and garnished with dry fruits and jelly. 2. Gulab Jamun served with nuts: This is different from the ordinary gulab jamuns. Half gulab jamuns are topped with grated pistachios, almonds, and cashews. Loved it! This place is totally worth visiting, not only it offers you delish food but the vibe here is so harmonious. Also, they have live bands in the evening so you can enjoy your food with the music which is an overall soothing experience. Overall I had a really great time and looking forward to paying my visit again here. I highly recommend you guys to try out this place.