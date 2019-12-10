Gorge On Some Yum Fries, Varieties Of Pizza & More At This Cute Little Cafe In Anudh!

Came across Piconzza in kothrud on Saturday afternoon and was really amazed This place has unique fusion foods. Pune based duo- Sandeep Pingale and Ishita Shah have been successful in serving our delicious pizza in cones and buns. Specialized in serving delicious cone pizza, they have introduced the city with pizza in cone and bun. They serve an array of delights that serve 10 different kinds of pizza. Delicious and fresh cheese oozing out of the cone will surely make you fall in love with it. From beautifully decorated ambience to reading books and playing games, you can easily chill with your people while you get to feast on your meal I tried -Creamy corn Cone pizza - Bunnizza (my fav.) - mocktails - primavera & creamy fusilli pasta - both were good but I really like primavera - sping potatoes - peri-peri masala fries I loved the place and it was fun to eat unique budget-friendly pizza especially the bunnizza. I also loved the peri-peri fries, red sauce pasta, and pink strawberry lemonade. This brand has been launched in Pune and now it has many outlets in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Surat. This place is a perfect example of food made fun!