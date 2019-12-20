Before The Year Ends, Check Out A Guinness World Record At Pataleshwar Caves In Pune

Dedicated to Lord Pataleshwar – the god of the underwater world and Lord Shiva, these caves date back to the 8th century, carved out in the Rashtrakuta period. The temple boasts of ornate carvings and is made out of basalt. The caves is also known for its museum – it’s listed in the Guinness Book of Records for a grain of rice which has 5,000 characters inscribed on it.