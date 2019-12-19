Melange Of Culture & Harmony: Take A Tour Of Mock Village of Pune

Nestled in Pashan, the Late Sanjay Mahadeo Nimhan Gram Sanskruti Udyan a.k.a Pune's mock village is a potpourri of the city's rich history, cultural importance and communal harmony. A peaceful place for a memorable trip, this mock village is worth visiting.

With attention to detail, the mock village is meticulously designed and wears the exact look of a small, peaceful village. The simple lifestyle of village-folk was palpable. There are rows of houses, each one belonging to an individual of a particular profession. We saw homes with human-like figurines performing chores and going about their day.

You'll find homes of vaidya (doctor), munshi (accountant), shikshak (teacher), butcher, shepherd, farmer, shop-keeper and others. There's a mock school as well, where you could see many figurines of children playing. The best part about the place was the wada - a large mansion with stables for cattle and horses. The wada truly reflected the culture and rich heritage of the zamindars.

There was a mock akhada (fighting arena) too and markets, all creating a life-like scene of the village life. It's fun to explore the place by evening.