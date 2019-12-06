Gather Your Friends & Head Over To This Cafe For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Kafe Fusion is a great place to hang out with friends. They have an outdoor as well as indoor setting. The menu also has a variety to choose from. Kafe fusion, It is a cafe with a very nice interior as well arrange outside sitting, the chocolates and freezer inside the are arranged beautifully, the staff is very nice. Coming to the food - first of all the menu here is kind of sorted. So it because very easy to order. As I am a vegetarian, we had an exotic grill veg pizza and also a Paneer fajita sandwich. They both were pretty well cooked as well as very nicely presented. But the star of the show was the salad, it was just out of this world, just loved it, hats off to it. The beverage here has a scope of improvement, they are good but the amount of sugar syrup used should be lowered. Whereas the thick shakes are very nice, totally loved them. Also, the maroon is good, they have 2 flavors both are nice, love them.