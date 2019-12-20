Gorge On Delicious Mughlai Delicacies At This Restaurant In Baner

Farmaaish is perfect fam get-togethers. We ordered, Paneer Lazeez and Stuffed Mushrooms for starters and they were as good as they could get. Really well marinated and portioned well too. Stuffed mushrooms and cheese are a match made in heaven. The Paneer Seekh melts in your mouth, the flavor of tandoor kicking in instantly. A dash of mint chutney and you’re good to go. The Dal Makhni is sublime and arresting. Easily one the best in Pune. I highly recommend the Laccha Paratha and their magical butter Kulchas to go with it. The Paneer Mussallam is a classic and didn’t disappoint. Honestly, the Dal is so good that I didn’t have a lot of Paneer. The Shahi Tukda topped with loads of thick Rabdi is sheer rapture. They didn’t skimp out on the rabdi. Fantastic. Food is reasonably priced overall and the portions are really good so you don’t feel shortchanged.