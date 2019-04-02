Wear Organic From 5 Homegrown Fashion Brands

What started as a small business in Auroville in 1997 has grown into a brand that’s been showcased at fashion weeks. Upasana after years of practising conscious fashion has opened its first store in Koregaon Park. Located inside Sunderban Resort & Spa in KP’s lane 1, their idea was to take a luxury like fashion and transform it into a sustainable business where people involved grow along with the business. And, their idea has worked.



Working with farmers, weavers Upasana aims to empower not just women but village communities in general. They reuse waste materials, cut gorgeous silhouettes out of khadi and use hand-woven materials and hand-embroidery. For the label, it’s all about creating sustainable clothing. They have Banarasi silk stoles with silver motifs and their asymmetrical dresses from their origami collection are worth buying to add a unique piece to your wardrobe. Their upcycled dresses will make you realise there’s a lot you too can do with your old garments. You can also shop for bags and cotton pouches in all sizes big and small.

