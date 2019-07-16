The Millers: A Vibrant Place With Insta Worthy Decor!

The Millers is a vibrant place with Alfresco as well as loft-style inside sitting. The place is situated at Rajbahadur Mills. Millers is one of kind restaurant among the six places at The Mills. The aura of the whole Alfresco section is romantic and soothing. I loved how green plants give lively vibes. The inside place is perfect to hang out with friends. They have very cool wall decor, which is quite instaworthy. Drinks:- HelpMate- It’s a gin and green apple-based cocktail 🍸. I loved the tincture of orange and lime juice. Plus you can enjoy sliced green apples too. White Wine Sangria- If you’re a lover of strong white wine, this is your drink. But I prefer white over red, coz it’s on lighter edge. Hence I didn’t like it. Food:- House of Nachos Bowl- Trust me on this blindly! Best one town. So in this, there is a huge bowl nacho filled with small nachos mixed with beans, salsa, cheese etc. Lotus Stem - I really liked this as it was perfectly crisped, giving it the right taste. Herbs infused Mushroom Flatbread - The truth about flatbreads is that they thin-crusted pizza. Well, this is my definition, as per my understanding. This one was 4/5. Sabzi Ka Muzzafar- This one is Indian style vegetable curry, served with Naan/rice/ chappati. The portion size was enough for a person, only if u club it with starters. Warm Brownie Icecream;- Highlighting the Brownie, because it was the best brownie I had in so long. Honestly, right now there is no other place in my mind, which serves this good Brownie. And Yes! A soft brownie with basic Vanilla is mainstream but deadly combination. Nutella cold Cheesecake- Nutella lovers can blindly go for this. Soft and creamy topped with chocolate sauce Also raspberry sauce as a side, tastes heavenly. Chocolate Cigars with Vanilla Icecream- So basically Vanilla Icecream is topped on a bed of Cigar Rolls. Garnished with mint leaves on top. Moong Dal ka Halwa - We ordered this off the menu, I felt it wasn’t soft enough. Halwa was much on dry edge. Overall My experience was great! A good company with such good place will give tonnes of best memories to cherish!