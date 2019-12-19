This Online Nursery Home Delivers Plants And We're Super Happy About It

If visiting a nursery is too much of a task for you, check out Grune Welt in Pune. An Instagram-based nursery, they deliver plants at your doorstep. Adding to this, they also do landscaping. You could get flowering, non-flowering as well as kitchen garden’s plants. They also have some really cute succulents as well in their store. You can also place an order of indoor plants with them. The nursery also provides assistance in maintaining your green friends. As this is an online store for plants, they help you with potting plants and if you're one who has no time to keep a plant alive, just get an artificial one. They also have garden accessories that can be made available as per your requirement. Depending on the materials that you have called for the prices will keep on varying. When it comes to landscaping, depending upon the area that is made available, the store offers its services. You could get a lawn designed or even your balcony. You can also get landscaping services available for a peculiar occasion. Depending upon the decor the prices start from a humble INR 100 for a sq.ft. and above.