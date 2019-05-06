Gujarati Thalis You Must Try In Pune For A Vegetarian Feast

Located in Narayan Peth, Shri Murlidhar Thali offers wholesome Gujarati meals in different sizes. You can select a full thali for INR 130, which is unlimited or you can opt for a mini thali for INR 110 that's limited. If you want something more simple , this restaurant also serves khichdi kadhi for INR 80 per person. If you are a sucker for moong dal halwa, you can dig into it for INR 50.