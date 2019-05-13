From Fabrics To Home Essentials: Shop On A Budget From This Lane In Kothrud

One of the most popular shops on the streets, Pragati Matching Centre is the ultimate destination to go fabric shopping. We found all sorts of fabrics: velvet, linen, cotton, silk, kosa silk, georgette, chiffon, cotton-silk etc. at extremely reasonable rates. You will find plain as well as printed dress materials. If you have to time to stitch a blouse, worry not, check out their collection of ready-made designer blouses starting at INR 400 only.