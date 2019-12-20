Drop By For A Session Of Hair Spa, Cut & Styling At Jawed Habib's In SGS Mall

Shopping and eating is all fun but self-care can be extremely indulging too. When at SGS Mall in Camp, drop by Habibs Hair & Beauty outlet to pamper yourself to a nice grooming session. This trusted brand for grooming is known to provide innumerable services that can you can avail of. The salon is founded by Jawed Habib - India's pioneer in hair styling and grooming. The salon at the mall is clean, has courteous staff and provides good services. It is a unisex parlour and both males and females can visit for a comfortable session of grooming and styling. Starting at INR 750, you can get any kind of haircut done. It includes wash, conditioning, cut and blow-dry. Similarly, be it bridal event or catalogue styling, you can get any kind of hair styling done and make the most of their expertise. If you are suffering from hair problems, avail their special treatments for your dream hair. Some of them include keratin treatment, protein spa and regular hair spa. They are known for their hair yoga services. Intrigued? That includes the ancient art of massage with moroccan oil therapy, Argan oil therapy, thermal shine, oil treatments and ampule therapy. Their services are not just limited to hair. They also provide waxing, threading, facials, head massage, mani-pedi services. They also have express or semi-facial for those who are on the run. You can enquire about the courses and training that they provide to aspiring make-up and hair artists. They have programs for hair education, styling, basic to advance beauty treatments and make-up course and a lot more.