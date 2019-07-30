Accessories To Decor: Stores You Must Check Out

When you think of shoes, do you know any other brand you could trust as much as Bata? We didn’t think so! Whether you’re looking for flats for work, heels for a party or sports wear because you’ve finally decided to start working out, you’ll find them all at Bata. The collection at this outlet of the brand is fairly unique too. So starting at INR 500, you’re definitely getting a pair that’ll last you for a few years.

