Hate Shopping? Here Are Other Things To Do

Bored of your look? You can get some entertainment while you’re getting a haircut or availing any of their services. Rodeo, true to its name, is out of one of those wild west movies. So, if you couldn’t take a trip to experience the U.S.’s countryside, go here. The interiors are all wood, you’ll see cowboy hats and fake guns on display. The salon offers hair color, hair styling, hair wash, haircut, rebonding, cleanup, threading, manicure and pedicure services including other basic ones you need.

