Visit This Cafe For Their Startling Fusion Dishes!

A gem I found after ages near Baner Pashan Link road after exploring so much in that area. I stumbled upon Kafe Fusion in Baner. Honestly was mesmerized by the interiors of this sweet cafe. The ambience is so very vibrant with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating arrangements. The owner was really very nice and it was a warm welcome. The staff was very humble and courteous as well. The price is quite reasonable compared to the food quality, taste, and quantity. So I had ordered masala garlic bread which was damn yummy and as suggested by the owner, then moving over had tasted chicken fajita which is basically a Mexican kinda dish. This flavorful recipe is definitely on my " to try out again " list. The chicken was cooked properly and tossed with spices. Then from mocktails and coffee, had tasted virgin mojito and hazelnut cappuccino respectively. The drinks were quite refreshing, thirst-quenching and satisfying. They even bake their own bread with much perfection. Well overall had a wonderful experience and being a foodie, I am definitely going to visit this place again to try out their lip-smacking desserts. The owner was very humble and kind-hearted. The service was prompt enough.