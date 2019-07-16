This Cute Little Setup Offers Amazing Healthy Lebanese Cuisine

Fast Food Restaurants

Harron’z Kitchen

Aundh, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-4, Opp. Gaikwad Petrol Pump, Marutirao Gaikwad Nagar, Aundh, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Harron’z Kitchen offers wonderful Lebanese cuisine in Aundh. They have a wide range of Lebanese food and variants in every option. They serve healthy and tasty food here. Trying to keep the dishes as healthy as possible. They have various shawarmas amongst which prawn is very unique. They also serve delicious mutton shawarma. You should also try the smokey grilled boneless chicken which is indifferent marinades. Zatar naan is also tasty. Overall a good and healthy option. You must try this place for sure.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

