Mood For Buffet? This Cafe In Fern Has A Great Menu With Pretty Interiors

The place has a la carte & buffet option. The Ten Cafe is the restro of Fern Residency. The food quality is good and the staff is damn helpful. Even the ambience is also nice. • Following is the menu of that place : - 2 Soups ( Murgh Shorba, Veg Hot & Sour ) - 2 Starters (Murgh Banjara, Paneer Chilly) - 5 Salads (Green Salad, Cocktail Pasta Salad, Mohhajona, Tandoori Murgh ki Chaat, Papdi Chaat) - 10 Main course (Paneer butter masala, Fish Hara Masala, Methi Murgh, Tawa Veg, Teen Mirch Aloo Masala, Dal Tadka, Brown Onion Pulao, Steam Rice, Hot pot vegetable, Pasta in cheese garlic Sauce) - 7 Desserts (Moong Dal ka Halwa, Shahi Ladoo, Rasgulla, Shakkar Laccha, Carrot cake, Chocolate Mousse, Strawberry cheesecake) - The starters, Main course & salads were good. Overall, my experience was good and the prices are also reasonable.