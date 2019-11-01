Treat Yourself To Royal & Beautiful Sunday Brunch At Cafe Blu!

Visited here recently. The Cafe Blu which is a part of Hotel Radisson Blu Pune Hinjewadi. It has an amazing Ambience + Great presentation of food + Quality of food + Variety of food + Live Music + Games + Live Chaat and sweet counters -Every first Sunday of each month, they've got a special brunch. Although rest is also good. • The buffet consists of the following : - 1 Mocktail - 2 Soups (1 veg & 1 Non-veg) - Live Station (Pani Puri & Chat Counter) - Live station (Sweets such as Jalebi & Rabdi) - 1 Chef Special Live Station - 6 veg Salad - 6 Non-veg Salad (Option: Make your own salad) - 2 Veg Starters - 2 Non veg Starters - 7 Veg Main course - 3 Non veg Main course - 1 Veg Rice - 1 Non veg Rice - 12 Desserts (10 Cold + 2 Hot) - 6 Ice creams (Option: Make your own ice cream) • Additional to that, they have a special treatment for guests like if anyone wants something else, For example in rice, you want other variety but they've lemon rice. They'll provide whichever you want. • Recommendations by me - The whole menu is recommended by me. As all the items are worth the money. The management staff is also really good. The service and food are great too. Go and plan out a Royal Lunch date for your partner or a group party here or a Royal family brunch. It's a Must try!